24 Hrs On, Puri Shopping Complex Fire Yet To Be Extinguished

Puri: More than 24 hours have passed since a fire broke out in a market complex at Marichikote in Puri town, but the inferno is yet to be brought under control despite continuous ordeal by firefighters.

The fire broke out at Laxmi Market Complex in Puri which houses dozens of shops, a hotel and a bank on two separate floors. However, the fire was yet to be contained till the last report came in on Thursday late at night.

After the first floor, the fire has now engulfed a bank and Samrat Fashion store on the second floor of the shopping complex.

On the other hand, firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire. Three firemen were also injured while dousing the fire. The thick smoke covered the entire area and due to the narrow road, bringing the fire completely under control has been a tough task for the fire teams.

Fire Department DG SK Upadhyay said that 12 fire brigades, and more than 160 firemen have been engaged to extinguish the blaze. With the help of modern equipment, the striking fire force is engaged in dousing the flames. The operation is being carried out under the supervision of Cuttack Fire Officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi. The Fire Department DG said that the fire will be brought under control very soon.

Home Minister Tusharkanti Behera also assessed the situation on the spot and discussed the incident with senior departmental officials.

The blaze was first spotted around 9 pm on Wednesday in a garment store on the first floor of the Laxmi Market Complex on Grand Road. A number of shops have been damaged due to the fire in the market premises. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Around 140 tourists were safely evacuated from the shopping complex located close to the centuries-old Jagannath temple.