24 gates of Hirakud Dam remain open, water-level below danger level at Mundali & Naraj

Sambalpur: The Hirakud Dam is releasing excess water through 24 gates due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas, dam authorities informed.

At present, the water level in the dam stood at 628. 39 ft by 6 am against its water holding capacity level of 630 feet.

The inflow of water into the reservoir dam was receiving 4,35,794 cusec while the outflow is 4,23,089 cusec.

Reportedly, 5.96 lakh cusec water was being discharged at Mundali at 6AM today as water level stood at 88.90ft against danger mark of 97.25ft. Mahanadi water level at Naraj (by 6AM) was at 25.50mts against the danger level of 26.41mts, while 2.95 lakh cusec water being discharged at Naraj.

The people living in low lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river. Heavy rainfall across Odisha has caused severe flooding.