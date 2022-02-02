24 Dead, 12 Missing After Hillside Collapses In Quito

Quito: At least 24 people were killed while over dozens are missing following a hillside collapse in Ecuador’s capital, Quito.

The Quito Security Department also said on Tuesday that 32 people were injured and eight houses had collapsed, with more damaged.

The torrential rains on Monday night caused a build-up of water in a gorge near the working class neighborhoods of La Gasca and La Comuna, sending mud and rocks down on residences and affecting electricity provision.

Soon after the rescue operation was launched.

Smaller waves of muddy water continued pouring down on Tuesday morning past residents trying to shift stones, tree trunks and debris.

The mayor’s office has set up shelters for affected families and has started clearing streets in the city.