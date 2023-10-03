24 dad including 12 newborns in 24 hours in Maharashtra’s Nanded government hospital

Mumbai: A case of death of 24 patients, including 12 newborns, has been reported in the last 24 hours in a government hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra. According to media reports , the dean of the hospital blamed the shortage of medicines and hospital staff for this.

Dr Shyamrao Wakode of Govt Medical College Nanded said, “Around 12 children died in the last 24 hours…12 adults also died due to various ailments (snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoning etc.). Due to transfers of various staff, there was some difficulty for us…We were supposed to buy medicines from the Haffkine Institute but that also didn’t happen….Also, patients come from far off to this hospital and there were many patients whose sanctioned budget also got disturbed…”

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party has slammed the Maharashtra government. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande, in a post on X, said, “24 deaths, including 12 newborn babies, in 24 hours in a government hospital in Nanded were not only due to lack of supply of medicine by the state government. Shame on the government that advertises festivals and events.”