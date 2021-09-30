24.76% Polling Recorded Till 11 AM In Pipili

Puri: An estimated 24.76 percent of over 2.29 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 11 am on Thursday across the Pipili Assembly Constituency.

The polling process for the by-election to the Pipili assembly constituency in Puri district commenced today. Over 2.29 lakh voters of this particular Assembly segment are eligible to exercise their franchise at 348 booths in the constituency between 7 am to 6 pm.

In order to ensure transparency and better monitoring of the situation, voting at 175 critical and sensitive polling stations are being webcast. Micro observers have been appointed at 23 polling booths.

Moreover, 20 ideal booths have also been set up across the Assembly constituency.

Earlier in the day, around 7.8 per cent polling was recorded till 9 am.