2379 Mobile Towers To Be Installed In Odisha Villages: Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Electronics and IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera on Thursday informed that as many as 5,393 villages in the state have no mobile tower. Now 2379 towers would be installed under the USOF Aspirational district project.

In a reply to a question of Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia (BJP), the Minister informed the state Assembly that as per the 2011 census, out of the total 47,677 inhabited villages in the state, a plan is on to improve mobile/ internet services in 5,393 uncovered villages in LWE and aspirational districts through 4G service.

“483 4G Mobile towers have been planned to be installed in nine districts -Bargarh, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada-under USOF LWE Phase-II projects,” Behera said.

“In addition 3933 villages of 10 aspirational districts—Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Raygada would be covered under 4G service under USOF Aspirational District Project,” said the Minister.