231 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 249 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 231 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 231 COVID-19 positive cases, 46 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 185 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 249 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 91,350 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,218 are active cases while 89,641 persons have recovered and 470 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.