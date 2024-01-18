23 Killed In Explosion At Thailand Firecracker Factory

Bangkok: At least Twenty-three people have died after an explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand on Wednesday.

The blast occurred around 3 pm local time near Sala Khao township, in central Suphan Buri province. Rescue workers at the scene said no survivors had been found.

After the blast, the factory, in the middle of a field in Suphan Buri Province, collapsed, leaving nothing but rubble. The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

On intimation, fire service personnel and police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. The injured persons were admitted to the hospital. An investigation has been launched to find out the exact cause behind the blast.