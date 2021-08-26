Bhubaneswar
229 COVID-19+ Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 261 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 229 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 229 COVID-19 positive cases, 44 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 185 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 261 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

 

So far a total of 106,079 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,357 are active cases while 101,711 persons have recovered and 990 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

