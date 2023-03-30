Ram Navami 2023: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Artwork With Miniature Of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

Puri: On the occasion of Ram Navami, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art of Lord Ram along with a miniature of Ayodhya’s Ram temple.

On the auspicious occasion of #RamaNavami .My SandArt with message #HappyRamNavami at Puri beach in Odisha. #JaiShreeRam 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yLyfe6LeY0 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 30, 2023

Rama Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Rama, is celebrated on the ninth day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month and is one of the most revered gods in Hinduism.

The festival is a part of the Spring Navratri and falls on the ninth day of the bright half in the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra. This occurs in the Gregorian months of March or April every year.