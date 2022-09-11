22-YO Woman Found Hanging Inside Lodge In Puri

Puri: A 22-year-old woman was found hanging inside lodge near Bada Chhak under Kumbharpada police limits in Puri today. The deceased has been identified as Payal Mohanty of Ganga Nagar area in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the woman had gone missing on Saturday following which her family members had initiated a search operation but in vain. However, her body was found hanging inside the lodge this morning.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to ascertain the cause behind the extreme step. Meanwhile, a hand-written note, purported to be a suicide note, has been seized from the spot, said sources.