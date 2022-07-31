22-YO Man Dies In Kerala’s Thrissur, Monkeypox Suspected

Thiruvananthapuram: A 22-year-old man, suspected to have contracted monkeypox, died in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Saturday.

Following this, the samples of the deceased have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, regional centre in Alappuzha, for confirmation.

Besides, the family members of the deceased have been asked to cremate the body as per the WHO protocols.

Meanwhile, a man from Kerala’s Kollam district, who was country’s first monkeypox patient, has recovered from the disease and discharged from the Government Medical College in state’s capital on Saturday.