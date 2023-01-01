22-YO Indian Medical Student Dies In China, Kin Seek MEA Help To Bring Back Body: Report

New Delhi: A 22-year-old student from Tamil Nadu, who had been studying medicine in China for the past five years, died of an illness, and his economically weak family has requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for help them bring back his body.

According to media reports, the student, identified as Abdul Sheikh, had been doing medical internship in China towards the end of his course. He had returned to India recently and went back to China on December 11.

After a mandatory eight-day isolation on reaching China, Sheikh had been interning with Qiqihar Medical University in northeast China’s Heilongjiang province. However, he fell ill and had to be admitted to the intensive care unit, where he died, as per reports.

The student’s family has asked the foreign ministry for help in bringing back the body. The bereaved family has also appealed for help to the Tamil Nadu government.