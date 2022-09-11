22-YO Girl Found Hanging Inside Lodge In Puri

Puri: A 22-year-old girl was found hanging inside a lodge near Bada Chhak under Kumbharpada police limits in Puri today. The deceased has been identified as Payal Mohanty of Unit VI in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Payal had gone to Puri on Saturday and stayed at HR lodge. However, her body was found hanging inside the lodge this morning.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to ascertain the cause behind the extreme step. Meanwhile, a hand-written note, purported to be a suicide note, has been seized from the spot, said sources.

In the suicide note, the deceased has urged to donate her organs, added sources.