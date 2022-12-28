22-Year-Old Influencer Leena Nagwanshi Dies By Suicide in Raigarh

Raigarh: Days after television actor Tunisha Sharma’s suicide left the nation in shock, a 22-year-old social media influencer Chhatisgarh’s Raigarh district died by suicide. According to reports, the woman was found hanging in her home.

This comes after popular TV actress Tunisha Sharma died by alleged suicide on December 24. Tunisha, who was acting in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday. She was 21.

Leena Nagvanshi, who allegedly hung herself on the terrace of her residence, was only 22 years old and was getting famous on social media with each passing day.

Leena had shared her last Instagram post on Christmas, a video in which she could be seen playing with a soft toy and then posing with a newborn dressed as Santa Claus. Leena had over 10.8k followers on Instagram. She would also share content on YouTube through her channel Royal Leena.

Leena Nagwanshi was quite active on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. She had more than 10,000 followers on Instagram. Leena Nagwanshi used to make short videos, reels.

Apart from this, she had acted in a few Music videos and short films. Her Facebook and Instagram accounts are filled with her photoshoots, where she can be seen posing in different wardrobes.

She was quite active and popular on social media. Why Leena took such a suicidal step is yet to be known. The incident is of Chakradhar police station area in Raigarh. The police, so far, is investigating it as a case of suicide. The police did not find any suicide note from the dead body. At the same time, the family members are also shocked as to why Leena committed suicide. At present, the police is probing the matter by taking possession of the mobile phone of the deceased. The cause of death will be known only after the investigation.