22 Special Trains From ECoR, Service Extended From July 1st

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways has decided to extend the services of 22 Special Trains originating from various Stations over ECoR jurisdiction to continue to run from June last & first week of July, 2021.

These trains were earlier extended up to June last. Now they are extended and hence will continue to run till further advice, the East Coast Railway said.

These trains are…

FROM PURI:

08477/08488 Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri, 02866/02865 Puri-Mumbai LTT-Puri, 08449/08450 Puri-Patna-Puri, 08419/08420 Puri-Jaynagar-Puri, 02827/02828 Puri-Surat-Puri, 02859/02860 Puri-Chennai Central-Puri Special Trains. However, 08477/08488 Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri Special up to 23rd July and other above trains on nominated days will remain cancelled between Khurda Road & Puri from both the directions in view of Covid protocols during Rath Yatra period.

FROM BHUBANESWAR:

02819/02820 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar, 02880/02879 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai LTT-Bhubaneswar, 08479/08480 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati-Bhubaneswar, 02839/02840 Bhubaneswar-Chennai Central-Bhubaneswar, 02845/02846 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant.-Bhubaneswar, 02898/02897 Bhubaneswar-Pondichery-Bhubaneswar and 08496/08495 Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar, 08449/08450 Puri-Patna-Puri, 08419/08420 Puri-Jaynagar-Puri, 02827/02828 Puri-Surat-Puri, 02859/02860 Puri-Chennai Central-Puri Special Trains.

FROM SAMBALPUR:

08306/08305 Sambalpur-Howrah-Sambalpur & 08311/08312 Sambalpur-Manduadih-Sambalpur Special Trains.

FROM VISAKHAPATNAM:

02851/02852 & 02887/02888 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam, 02869/02870 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam, 02857/02858 Visakhapatnam-Mumbai LTT-Visakhapatnam, 08501/08502 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam, 07488/07487 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam and 02831/02832 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Special Trains.

It has also been decided to revise the composition of 02819/02820 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar, 02880/02879 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai LTT-Bhubaneswar, 08479/08480 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati-Bhubaneswar, 02839/02840 Bhubaneswar-Chennai Central-Bhubaneswar, 02845/02846 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant.-Bhubaneswar, 02898/02897 Bhubaneswar-Pondichery-Bhubaneswar and 08496/08495 Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar Special Trains.

Timings of these Special trains at different scheduled Stations will remain unchanged. Passengers are advised to follow National Train Enquiry System (NTES) https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ or http://www.indianrail.gov.in/enquiry/StaticPages/StaticEnquiry.jsp?StaticPage=index.html to get the train schedules at different stations.