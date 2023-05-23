22 Places In Odisha Record Max Temp Of 40 °C & Above; Bolangir Hottest With 43.3 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at as many as 22 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, mercury soared to 43.3 °C in Bolangir followed by Sambalpur 42.9 °C, Jharsuguda 42.8 °C, Sonepur 42.6 °C, Bargarh 42.4 °C, Hirakud 42.1 °C, and Baripada 42 °C,

Besides, the maximum day temperature at Sundargarh was recorded at 41.8 °C, followed by Talcher 41.8 °C, Angul 41.7 °C, Rourkela 41.6 °C, Khordha 41.5 °C, Dhenkanal 41.4 °C, Boudh 41 °C, Chandbali 40.7 °C, Kendrapara 40.6 °C, Jajpur 40.5 °C, Jagatsinghpur 40.4 °C, Titlagarh and Nuapada 40 °C each.

The day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 42.6 °C and 41 °C respectively.