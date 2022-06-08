22 People Killed As Van Falls Into Ravine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

Islamabad: As many as 22 people, including five children and as many women, were killed and several others injured on Wednesday as a van they were travelling in fell hundreds of feet into a ravine in Pakistan’s mountainous Balochistan province.

The vehicle, with approximately 23 people on board, plunged into the ravine when the driver apparently failed to negotiate a sharp bend in the mountainous area of Akhtarzai near Killa Saifullah, which is at an elevation of 1,572 metres.

According to reports, the passenger bus was travelling to Zhob town from Loralia and the vehicle fell from a hilltop near Akhtarzai.

The official said that the deceased include five children, five women and 12 men. A child, who survived the accident, was rushed to a nearby hospital.

An alert has been sounded at nearby hospitals and teams from Quetta were called in to aid the rescue operation. Condolences started pouring in after the accident.