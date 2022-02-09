22 more Covid deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 22 more covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 62 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Urticaria.

2.A 46 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease & Dilated Cardiomyopathy.

3.A 70 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4.A 61 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

5.A 23 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

6.A 81 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

7.A 67 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

8.A 63 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

9.A 56 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

10.A 87 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease & Hypertension.

11.A 53 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

12.A 57 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism, Myocarditis.

13.A 80 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

14.A 66 years old male of Bolangir District who was also suffering from Post Renal Transplant, Right Foot Amputation, Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, Old Ischemic Cerebro Vascular Accident ,Hypothyroidism.

15.A 79 years old male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

16.A 75 years old male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Hepato Cellular Carcinoma, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypothyroidism & UGI Bleed.

17.A 60 years old male of Kandhamal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Hypothyroidism, Dilated Cardiomyopathy, Choledocholithiasis.

18.A 56 years old female of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

19.A 68 years old female of Khurdha District.

20.A 82 years old male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

21.A 23 years old male of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

22.A 52 years old male of Sundargarh District.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.