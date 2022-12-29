22 Industries Served Closure Notice For Pollution Free Environment Ahead Of Hockey World Cup

Rourkela: In a bid to ensure a pollution free environment in the steel city and periphery areas ahead of Men’s hockey world cup, the Odisha State pollution control board (OSPCB) has directed 22 sponge iron industries in Rourkela to shut their unit for a month.

The pollution control body has issued a notice to the factories asking them to close their unit from January 1 to 31.

The administration had remained mute despite several allegations of pollution created by the industries. The pollution has affected the water bodies, plants and houses in the city.

Noted social activist Prafulla Samantray had raised voice against the growing air pollution by the industries. The chief secretary had also been apprised about the issues during his visit to the steel city recently.

Notably, FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 will begin from January 13. Several matches will be played at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. Huge congregation is also expected in the steel city.

The OSPCB has asked the factories to stop operation till the world cup is over.