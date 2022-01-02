22 Hurt After 5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts China’s Yunnan

Beijing: As many as 22 people were injured after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolt Ninglang in southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Sunday.

According to a state-run Xinhua news agency report, the earthquake struck around 3.02 pm, and its epicentre was about 60 km away from the county seat of Ninglang, in the city of Lijiang, and 3 km away from the nearest township of Yongning.

Ninglang publicity department said that a number of fallen tiles from village dwellings could be spotted at the scene. A 60-member search-and-rescue team has also been assembled and dispatched.

The affected area with a seismic intensity of over six degrees spans 1,389 square km, an area with 24,000 inhabitants, the report said.