22 Employees Of BMC Test Positive For COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: At least 22 employees of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this, the of visitors/general public to the office have been restricted.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 10,059 cases, including 872 cases from 0 to 18 years age group, and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

Khurda district reported maximum 3,188 cases, followed by Sundergarh (1348), Cuttack (870) and Sambalpur (570).