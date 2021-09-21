212 Black Fungus Cases Detected In Odisha So Far

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 212 cases of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, informed Health and Family Welfare Department (H &FW) today.

Of the total cases, 29 patients have succumbed to the infection, while 109 are under treatment at hospital and 68 persons have recuperated, said the department.

Mucormycosis was declared a notifiable disease on May 20 after a large number of people recovering from COVID-19 contracted the fungal infection.

People contract mucormycosis when they come in contact with fungal spores in the environment.

The Union health ministry earlier said the fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients.