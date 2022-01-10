210 Assistant Executive Engineers Join Panchayati Raj Department

Bhubaneswar: As many as 210 Assistant Executive Engineers joined today in the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department.

This is the first batch of a new engineering cadre created in the PR & DW Department.

Addressing the orientation programme for the newly recruited Assistant Executive Engineers, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that Rural Housing & Drinking Water supply are the two flagship progrmmes of the Odisha Government.

The State Government is committed to convert all Kucha houses to Pucca houses in a time bound manner. Similarly a target has also been sent to provide pipe water to all rural households by 2024, said the Chief Minister.

“Therefore, the Government is providing more man power to Gram Panchayat level. The State Government’s emphasis has been on expansion of rural infrastructure. Thus, the creation of a new engineering cadre is indicative of our thrust on it,” the Chief Minister added.

He further said that the State Government is committed to empower the Panchayati Raj system so that benefits of development reach the poorest of the poor.

The Chief Minister advised the newly recruited engineers to put all their energy and knowledge to be a part of the transformation that is now happening in Odisha.

He urged new employees to follow and imbibe 5-T Mantras of our Government in their daily assignment.

Highlighting the principles of State’s Governance, the CM said, “The people are at the core of our Government. We need to serve them with dignity and professionalism.”

Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena addressed the orientation programme and advised them to work committedly for the welfare of the people of Odisha.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Secretary to Chief Minister (5-T) V.K Pandian and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Panchayati Raj secretary Ashok Meena gave the welcome address and Director Special Project proposed vote of thanks.