21-YO Student From Tamil Nadu Joins Ukraine Forces To Fight Russian Invasion

New Delhi: A 21-year-old student from Tamil Nadu has joined the Army of Ukraine to fight against Russia.

According to the intelligence reports submitted to the Centre and State revealed that Sainikesh Ravichandran from Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu has joined the paramilitary forces in Ukraine.

According to reports, the family had lost communication with Sainikesh. Following embassy’s help, they contacted Sainikesh. During this, he informed his family that he had joined the Ukrainian paramilitary forces to fight against Russia.

In 2018, Sainikesh went to Ukraine to study at the National Aerospace University in Kharkiv. He was to complete the course by July 2022.