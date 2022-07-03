21-YO Law Student Killed, Body Thrown In Drain In UP’s Meerut

New Delhi: A 21-year-old law student was killed by three persons and thrown into a drain in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

The student, who had been missing since June 27. He has been identified as Yash Rastogi.

SP City Vineet Bhatnagar, who reached the spot after the recovery of the body, said that three youths, identified as Alishan, Salim and Shavez, have been detained in this case.

According to police, Yash had recovered an amount of Rs 40,000 by blackmailing through some objectionable photographs and was demanding more money, due to which these three killed him and threw his body in a drain.

The dead student was registered on a few gay sites and reports say he had relations with various men. He even had relations with the accused. We have got proof by way of emails, the police added.