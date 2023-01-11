21 Parties Invited To Take Part In Concluding Programme Of Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: The Congress has invited 21 like-minded parties to participate in the concluding programme of its “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in Srinagar on January 30 to “strengthen” its message of “harmony and equality”. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sent out the invite to presidents of the parties this evening.

The list of invited parties includes the Trinamool Congress, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United, Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, CPM, Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party.

The big omission is Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. The Congress accused AAP of launching a veiled attack on the march with its appeal to the Centre to enforce Covid protocols following the surge of the pandemic in China.

“At this event, we commit ourselves to fighting hatred and violence, to spread the message of truth, compassion and non-violence and to defend the constitutional values of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all,” Mr Kharge’s letter read.

Senior party leader and its communication chief Jairam Ramesh tweeted Mr Kharge’s letter.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge-ji has written to presidents of 24 like-minded parties inviting them to the concluding function of the #BharatJodoYatra on January 30th.