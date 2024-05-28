21-Month-Old From Odisha Becomes Youngest Organ Donor In India

Bhubaneswar: A 21-month-old from Odisha became the youngest cadaver donor in India, said reliable reports in this regard. The toddler passed away due to meningitis and the heartbroken parents decided to donate his organs due to which two lives could be saved.



The boy used to be unwell right since birth. He was in and out of hospitals on a regular basis, said reports. But around 14- days ago his condition deteriorated and he had to be admitted in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.



The doctors in the hospital said that the child was suffering from meningitis. The child later suffered a septic shock during treatment and did not recover. He became brain dead following this incident. The parents of the boy Gouri Shankar Panigrahi and Sharmistha Panigrahi decided to donate the boys organs.



The parents informed the doctors at the hospital about their decision. The doctors then informed the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO). The SOTTO then took up the matter and took necessary steps to arrange for the organ donation.



There were plans that three organs of the child were prepared to be transplanted that is the liver, heart and kidney. The liver and the kidney were transplanted to donors who matched the baby however, the heart could not be used as they could not find apt recipients.