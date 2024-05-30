21 killed, 40 Others Injured as Bus Falls into Gorge in Jammu

J&K: As many as 21 people died and over 40 others were injured after a bus lost balance and fell into a gorge in Chungi Marh area of Akhnoor region of Jammu on Thursday. The tragic incident unfolded when the pilgrim bus was en route to the Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district.

Officials said the bus skidded off the Jammu-Rajouri National Highway and fell into the George. The officials suspect the driver may have fallen asleep as the road turn was ordinary without any difficulty.

The bus was carrying more than 60 passengers mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana. The injured were taken to a local hospital in Akhnoor and the Government Medical College in Jammu. The police with the help of locals conducted the rescue operation.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the accident and posted on X, “Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured”.

PM Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the incident. The PMO posted on X, “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Akhnoor. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon.”

PM has announced Rs 2 lakh for the families of each deceased in the bus accident. The injured will receive Rs 50,000, the PMO added.