21 Injured As Puri-Bound Bus Carrying Nepali Pilgrims Meets With Accident

Balasore: At least 21 persons sustained injuries as a bus carrying Nepali pilgrims met with an accident on NH-16 near Talanagar under Soro police limits in Balasore district, this morning.

According to reports, the ill-fated vehicle with 61 passengers onboard hit a stationary truck from rear, leaving 21 of them injured. The bus was heading towards Puri from Kolkata when the road mishap took place.

Locals rescued the victims and rushed them to the Soro Hospital for treatment.

The injured driver of the bus was later shifted to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital as his condition deteriorated.