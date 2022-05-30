21 Bodies Retrieved So Far At Nepal Plane Crash Site

Kathmandu: A total of 21 bodies have been retrieved so far from the incident site in the Tara air plane crash that took place in the Mustang district of Nepal on Sunday.

According to reports, the civil aviation authority of Nepal said that out of 22 people on board the Tara Air plane who were suspected dead, 21 bodies have been recovered from the crash site.

The condition of a few bodies recovered from the site is so bad that they are completely unrecognizable. Only one body is still missing and the search operation is still on to find it.

The Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft had crashed in Kowang village of the Mustang district hours after it went missing in the mountainous district after taking off from Pokhara city and bound for Jomsom on Sunday morning.