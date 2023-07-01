209 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons Join Odisha Govt, CM Naveen Advises To Implement 5T Initiatives

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended an orientation program organised for newly appointed veterinarians and advised them to apply the 5T principles to bring about transformation in the field of animal husbandry development.

The Chief Minister said that transformation comes through technology, joint ventures, transparency and proper application of time. The Chief Minister said that as young veterinarians, they have an important role to play in the health protection and development of animal resources.

Today, 209 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons were handed over appointment letters in the orientation program held at the Convention Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan here. Departmental officers of all districts participated in the program through video conferencing.

Congratulating the newly appointed veterinarians on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that livestock has an important contribution to the development of the rural economy. The Chief Minister said that it has played an important role in diversifying the livelihood of Odisha’s farmers and generating more income.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken many steps including preparing policies to improve the livelihood of livestock farmers.

Under the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana, farmers and entrepreneurs are given a rebate of up to Rs one crore for setting up new units. Mission Shakti mothers are also given financial support for this. Vaccination of livestock is being done in mission mode.

The Chief Minister said that through 3,600 dairy producers’ cooperatives, more than 3 lakh dairy farmers can sell their produce.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister provided livelihood support to the families of fishermen affected by the fishing restrictions imposed on the coast of Odisha for the protection of the rare olive ridley sea turtles. The Chief Minister said that “You are sacrificing a lot for the protection of OLIVE RIDLEY TURTLE. I respect your sacrifice and thank you for your commitment to the environment.”

A total of 14,228 families of fishermen in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri and Ganjam districts have been given Rs 15,000 as livelihood allowance. Total assistance of over Rs.21.34 crores has been provided. Earlier, during this fishing restriction, the families of the affected fishermen were being given Rs 7500 each and now the assistance has been doubled.

It is noteworthy that Odisha’s 120 km coastline is known as the habitat of the rare Olive Ridley turtles. Every year they travel for thousands of miles to reach the coast of Odisha to lay eggs. To protect them, fishing restrictions are imposed from November 1 to May 31 in the Devi River mouth, Dhamra mouth, Rushikulya River mouth and Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary throughout the year.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, and Chief Secretary P.K. Jena, also delivered keynote speeches.

F&ARD Department Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth delivered the welcome address and the Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services delivered the vote of thanks.