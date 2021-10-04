20,799 Fresh Covid Cases In India

New Delhi: India on Monday reported a total of 20,799 fresh Covid cases and 180 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union home ministry said. The current recover rate is at 97.89%; highest since March 2020.

The active case count stands at 2,64,458, lowest in 200 days.

The national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 97.89 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 26,718 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the number of total recoveries to 3,31,21,247.

The daily positivity rate – number of positive cases identified per 100 – stands at 2.10 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 35 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.63 per cent.

