AAP gets notice to Deposit Rs 163 crore in 10 days for political advertisements

New Delhi: Delhi government served a notice on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday giving it 10 days to deposit Rs 163.6 crore for its political advertisements published allegedly in the guise of government advertisements in 2016-17 at the cost of public exchequer.

Alleging that the advertisements violated the Supreme Court guidelines, the directorate of information and publicity (DIP) of Delhi government said “necessary action” would be taken as per law if the money was not deposited in the state exchequer within the given time period. Sources said the department might seal the AAP’s headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

“The recovery notice issued by the secretary (information and publicity) makes it mandatory for AAP to pay the amount within 10 days. If the convener of AAP fails to do so, all consequential legal action, including attachment of properties of AAP, shall be taken,” said an official.

While no immediate reaction was available from AAP, the party earlier accused lieutenant governor VK Saxena of giving the recovery order at the behest of BJP and claimed that he had no power to issue such a directive.