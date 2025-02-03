ATP has announced the 2026 ATP Tour Calendar, featuring a total of 59 tournaments across 29 countries, in addition to the four Grand Slams.

Propelled by ATP’s OneVision strategy, the season is set to deliver an elevated fan experience and accelerated growth across the sport.

The 2026 ATP Tour season features:

Nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, seven of which feature the enhanced 12-day format

16 ATP 500 events

29 ATP 250 events

The sixth edition of the Nitto ATP Finals hosted in Italy and fourth edition of the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF in Jeddah

Team events: United Cup, held in partnership with WTA and Tennis Australia, Laver Cup and the Davis Cup.

Notable changes from 2025:

Estoril rejoins the calendar as an ATP 250 event in July

Marseille ATP 250 moves from February to October

Stockholm ATP 250 moves from October to November

Metz ATP 250 will no longer take place

The ATP Tour entertains a billion fans globally, with over 5.5 million attending tournaments in person each year.

In 2026, the Tour will continue advancing key OneVision reforms, including 50-50 profit-sharing at ATP Masters 1000 events and expanded bonus pools at Masters 1000 and ATP 500 tournaments, building on the record player compensation delivered in recent years.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said: