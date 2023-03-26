“2024 Election Will Be Historic One”: Manmohan Samal Takes Charge As Odisha BJP Chief

Bhubaneswar: The new BJP president of Odisha unit Manmohan Samal today asserted ensure party-led government after 2024 elections as he took charge from the incumbent party chief with a grand welcome at State headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

A host of BJP leaders including State in-charge D Purandeswari, national vice president Baijayant Panda, former union Minister Pratap Sarangi, Jual Oram, outgoing president Samir Mohanty, MP Aparajita Sarangi, Basant Panda, KV Singhdeo attended the event.

Addressing the party leaders and workers, Samal said party government will be installed in the state after the 2024 elections with the help of people, who are fed up with the dismal show of BJD in last 23 years.

Assembly elections are due in Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Claiming that people of the state are desperately looking for an alternative, Samal said, “Our team will ensure that the BJP comes to power in Odisha after 2024 elections.

“This time it will be a historic election in which 4.5 crore people of the state will fight against injustice, tyranny, atrocities, exploitation and corruption,” Samal said.

Discontent among the people has reached the pinnacle, he added.