2023 Pulitzer Prizes: Winners include Hernan Diaz, New York Times and AP

New York: This year’s Pulitzer winners include Associated Press, the New York Times and authors Barbara Kingsolver and Hernan Diaz.

The Associated Press won two Pulitzer prizes for journalism on Monday, in public service and breaking news photography, for coverage of the Ukraine war that included images of Russia’s siege of Mariupol.

The New York Times was also honored with an international reporting award for its coverage of Russian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Additional Pulitzers were given for work surrounding the US supreme court’s decision overturning the Roe v Wade abortion standard, the government’s policy of child separation at the border and welfare spending in Mississippi.

The Washington Post’s Caroline Kitchener won for “unflinching reporting” on the consequences of the abortion decision, including the story of a Texas teenager who gave birth to twins after new restrictions denied her an abortion. The Post’s Eli Saslow won for feature writing.

The Los Angeles Times won for breaking news for its stories revealing a secretly recorded conversation with city officials making racist comments. The newspaper’s Christina House won for feature photography, for her images of a 22-year-old pregnant woman living on the street.

The Pulitzer prize for fiction was awarded on Monday to two class-conscious novels: Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver’s modern recasting of the Dickens classic David Copperfield, and Hernan Diaz’s Trust, an innovative narrative of wealth and deceit set in 1920s New York.

Beverly Gage’s G-Man, her widely acclaimed book on longtime FBI leader J Edgar Hoover, was given the Pulitzer for biography. His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice, by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, won for general nonfiction.

Sanaz Toossi’s play English won for drama and Jefferson Cowie’s Freedom’s Dominion: A Saga of White Resistance to Federal Power was honored for history.

Finalists included On Sugarland by Aleshea Harris, “an ambitious drama inspired by Sophocles of a community shaped by the trauma of a nameless war” and The Far Country, by Lloyd Suh, “an account of emigrants who traveled from China to San Francisco and suffered in the shadows of a strange new world”.

The one-act play English premiered off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company. Toossi is an Iranian American playwright from Orange county, California, who graduated with a master’s from New York University. Her other works include Wish You Were Here.

The Pulitzer for memoir or autobiography was given to Hua Hsu’s coming-of-age story Stay True. One of the country’s most highly regarded poets, Carl Phillips, won in poetry for Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020.

Omar by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels, won the Pulitzer for music.

The Pulitzers honored the best in journalism from 2022 in 15 categories, as well as eight arts categories focuses on books, music and theater.

The public service prize winner receives a gold medal. All other winners receive $15,000. The prizes were established in the will of the newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and first awarded in 1917.