2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers To Be Held In Zimbabwe

Dubai: The Women’s ODI World Cup qualifier tournament, that will decide the final three spots for the 2022 World Cup, will be held in Zimbabwe.

The ICC has announced that the ten-team tournament will be played between November 21 and December 5 in Harare.

The qualifiers were originally meant to be hosted by Sri Lanka in July 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a postponement of the event, as well as the main World Cup event in New Zealand.

The teams that will be seen in action in the fifth edition of the tournament are Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United States, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.