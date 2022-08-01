2022 Special Olympics Unified Cup, presented by Toyota officially kicks off 

Detroit: The 2022 Special Olympics Unified Cup, presented by Toyota and modelled after the FIFA World Cup™ officially kicks off at the Corner Ballpark, Detroit. In anticipation of the Opening Ceremony for the Unified Cup Detroit 2022, more than 100 Law Enforcement partners, Special Olympics athletes, and Unified partners took to the streets of Detroit as part of the Final Leg for the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR). They participated in a 2.5 mile run through city, promoting the Inclusion Revolution by carrying the Flame of Hope. It was a chance that the SO Bharat officials, while walking through Downtown Detroit came face to face with the LETR runners.

Following the Final Leg, the Flame of Hope was escorted by Law Enforcement partners into The Corner Ballpark where the cauldron was lit by long-time Special Olympics Michigan LETR volunteer, Chief Joe Morin, from United States Customs and Border Protection and joined by Special Olympics athlete Anthony Kay of Southfield, Michigan. As the cauldron was lit, the Unified Cup was officially declared open by Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) President & CEO, Tim Hileman and half-a-dozen Special Olympics Michigan athletes

Special Olympics USA and Special Olympics Egypt took the field first today for the opening match of the women’s competition. Special Olympics USA defeated Special Olympics Egypt 3-1 on 31 July. ESPN is the International Broadcast Partner for the 2022 Special Olympics Unified Cup.

Unified Cup App

Stay up to date with everything Unified Cup by downloading the App on your smartphone. Follow your favorite teams and players, get real-time updates, and explore everything Detroit has to offer! Visit the App Store or Google Play and search “Unified Cup”

Calendar Glance

Date -Match-Local Time Detroit-Venue

1 Aug- Bharat vs UAE-1:30 -Ballpark Field 2

2 Aug- BURKINA FASO vs Bharat- 9AM-Ballpark Field 1

Mexico vs Bharat -12 Noon-Ballpark Field 2