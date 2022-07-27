2022 MTV VMAs nominations: BTS Earns 4 Nods; Blackpink’s Lisa makes history
New York: The nominations for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards have been announced, and several popular K-Pop groups have made it the list of nominees. BTS was nominated in four categories including Best K-Pop (Yet To Come), Best Choreography (Permission To Dance), Best Metaverse Performance (Minecraft) and Best Visual Effects (My Universe).
Boy group SEVENTEEN, meanwhile, sees nominations in three categories this year, one of which is for Best New Artist. The 13-piece-act has also been nominated for Push Performance of the Year for December 2021 with ‘Rock With You’, and Best K-Pop for ‘HOT’.
YG Entertainment’s girl group BLACKPINK has been nominated for Best Metaverse Performance for ‘The Virtual’ (PUBG). BLACKPINK member Lisa also sees a nomination, meanwhile, for Best K-Pop, with her solo debut track ‘LALISA’.
Video of the Year
Doja Cat, Woman
Drake ft. Future and Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
Ed Sheeran, Shivers
Harry Styles, As It Was
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
Olivia Rodrigo, Brutal
Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Song of the Year
Adele, Easy on Me
Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, Woman
Elton John and Dua Lipa, Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
Lizzo, About Damn Time
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, Stay
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Seventeen
Push Performance of the Year
Griff, One Night
Remi Wolf, Sexy Villain
Nessa Barrett, I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead
Seventeen, Rock With You
Mae Muller, Better Days
Gayle, abcdefu
Shenseea, R U That
Omar Apollo, Tamagotchi
Wet Leg, Chaise Longue
Muni Long, Baby Boo
Doechii, Persuasive
Best Collaboration
Drake ft. Future and Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
Elton John and Dua Lipa, Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, Sweetest Pie
Post Malone and The Weeknd, One Right Now
Rosalía ft. The Weeknd, La Fama
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, Stay
Best Pop
Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, Woman
Ed Sheeran, Shivers
Harry Styles, As It Was
Lizzo, About Damn Time
Olivia Rodrigo, Traitor
Best Hip-Hop
Eminem and Snoop Dogg, From the D 2 the LBC
Future ft. Drake and Tems, Wait for U
Kendrick Lamar, N95
Latto, Big Energy
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby, Do We Have a Problem?
Pusha T, Diet Coke
Best Rock
Foo Fighters, Love Dies Young
Jack White, Taking Me Back
Muse, Won’t Stand Down
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Summer
Shinedown, Planet Zero
Three Days Grace, So Called Life
Best Alternative
Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear, Love It When You Hate Me
Imagine Dragons and JID, Enemy
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow, Emo Girl
Måneskin, I Wanna Be Your Slave
Panic! at the Disco, Viva Las Vengeance
Twenty One Pilots, Saturday
Willow and Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker, G R O W
Best Latin
Anitta, Envolver
Bad Bunny, Tití Me Preguntó
Becky G and Karol G, Mamiii
Daddy Yankee, Remix
Farruko, Pepas
J Balvin and Skrillex, In Da Getto
Best R&B
Alicia Keys, City of Gods (Part II)
Chlöe, Have Mercy
H.E.R., For Anyone
Normani ft. Cardi B, Wild Side
Summer Walker and SZA and Cardi B, No Love (Extended Version)
The Weeknd, Out Of Time
Best K-pop
BTS, Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)
Itzy, Loco
Lisa, Lalisa
Seventeen, Hot
Stray Kids, Maniac
Twice, The Feels
Video for Good
Kendrick Lamar, The Heart Part 5
Latto, P*ssy
Lizzo, About Damn Time
Rina Sawayama, This Hell
Stromae, Fils de Joie
Best Metaverse Performance
Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
Best Longform Video
Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters, Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves, Star-Crossed
Madonna, Madame X
Olivia Rodrigo, Driving Home 2 U
Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Cinematography
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Family Ties
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran, Bam Bam
Harry Styles, As It Was
Kendrick Lamar, N95
Normani ft. Cardi B, Wild Side
Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Direction
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Family Ties
Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever
Ed Sheeran, Shivers
Harry Styles, As It Was
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Art Direction
Adele, Oh My God
Doja Cat, Get Into It (Yuh)
Drake ft. Future and Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
Kacey Musgraves, Simple Times
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa, Sweetest Pie
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever
Coldplay and BTS, My Universe
Kendrick Lamar, The Heart Part 5
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, Sweetest Pie
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, Stay
Best Choreography
BTS, Permission to Dance
Doja Cat, Woman
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd, Tears In The Club
Harry Styles, As It Was
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
Normani ft. Cardi B, Wild Side
Best Editing
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Family Ties
Doja Cat, Get Into It (Yuh)
Olivia Rodrigo, Brutal
Rosalía, Saoko
Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd, Take My Breath
