2022 MTV VMAs: BTS, Jungkook, BLACKPINK & more nominated in newly added categories

New York: According to the additional list of award nominees announced on the website of the ‘2022 MTV VMAs’, BTS has been nominated for ‘Group of the Year’, ‘Song of Summer’, etc. For ‘Song of Summer’, BTS member Jungkook collaborated with American producer and singer-songwriter Charlie Puth and released ‘Left and Right’, which was released on June 24, and was nominated for the award.

Previously nominated for ‘Best K-pop’, ‘Best Choreography’, ‘Best Visual Effects’, and ‘Best Metaverse Performance’ As a result, BTS was nominated for a total of six categories at this awards ceremony. BTS was nominated for the ‘Best K-Pop’ category with the title song ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ of the anthology album ‘Proof’ released on June 10th.

They compete in the ‘best choreography’ with ‘Permission to Dance’, which was released in July last year. ‘My Universe’, released in September last year in collaboration with Coldplay, was nominated for the ‘Best Visual Effect’ category.

BLACKPINK has also been nominated in the ‘Group of the Year’ category and will be performing at the awards, becoming the first K-Pop girl group to perform at the MTV VMAs. BTS is aiming to win the MTV VMAs for 4 consecutive years this year. In 2019, when they were first nominated for the award, they won two categories, ‘Best Group’ and ‘Best K-Pop’, and in 2020, ‘Best Pop’, ‘Best K-Pop’.

The show will be hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J, and Nicki Minaj. The ceremony will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, August 28.