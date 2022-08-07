2022 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup: Sarthak Chavan & Raheesh Khatri continue to reign

Chennai: As day 2 of 2022 MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship Round 3 came to a close today, 20 next-gen millennial riders shined through on track with their power-packed performances.

Today’s race of the IDEMITSU Honda Talent Cup NSF250R witnessed Pune’s Sarthak Chavan once again rising to victory with a massive lead of22 seconds. Displaying his magic on the track, it was 14-year-old MumbaiteenagerRaheesh Khatri who maintained his dominance and won the IDEMITSU Honda Talent Cup CBR150R race. After the end of Round 3, both Sarthak & Raheesh continue to reign as the championship leaders in NSF250R & CBR150 categories.

Speaking on round 3, Mr Prabhu Nagaraj – Operating Officer, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. said, “We are extremely happy to see our young guns fight with such grit and glory. It is commendable that Sarthak and Raheesh continue to dominate the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R and CBR150R categories. Both the riders have showcased their true potential and I can see them soaring higher from here on. While it may not have been a favourable day for the team in the Pro-Stock 165cc category as our riders crashed out, we aren’t by any means deflated about the outcome. I am certain that our riders will take this as another learning and certainly rise to the occasion next time.”

Leading the charge of Honda in PS165cc class of national championship was ASK Honda racing’s Abhishek Vasudevwho sprang from the bottom to battle among the top contenders. Intelligently cruising through the turns, Abhishek fought his hardest to close the race on 4th place, earning valuable points for the team.

It was a hard day for the IDEMTISU Honda SK69 racing team. Veteran rider Rajiv Sethu had a good start but crashed out after lap 2 leading to his untimely dismissal from the race. Rajiv’s teammate Senthil Kumar had difficulties with the bike and retired early from the race.

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF 250R and CBR150R

In the 37 kms long race of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R the international rider Sarthak Chavan smoothly sailed through twists and turns of the track clocking his personal fastest lap time of 1:48:258. He further engraved his name on top as he jetted off to the first position with a 20-second lead over Kavin Quintal. Kavin crossed the line at second place with total time of 18:41.408. Chennai’s Shyam Sundar joined them on the podium, who kept hold of the third place, finishing the race in 18:45.910.

The thrilling race of IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup CBR150R saw Jangaon’s Rajender Beedani constantly giving a tough fight to championship leader Raheesh Khatri for the top spot on the podium. After a quick start, Raheesh immediately built his lead but Rajender’sunexpected move in lap 4 reduced their gap. However, Raheesh’s calm and composed riding on track got him his sixth win of the season with a total time of 12:49.567. Displaying finesse in his riding, Rajender Beedani closed in after 0.282 seconds Raheesh and recorded the best lap of 2:06.304. Whereas, Bengaluru’s Harshith V Bogar secured third position (total time: 13:01.044)

Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Support Race

In today’s Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Support race, all riders attempted to catch up the front lot to fight for the top. The race saw multiple movements but Allwin Xavier’s mammoth effort in defending his top spot led him to win another race of the weekend. He finished the race with a total time of 13:23.706 and a best lap of 2:12.206. The battle for second place on the podium between Delhi’s Sudheer Sudhakar & Chennai’s G Balaji stretched till the finish line. Submitting constant smart moves, Sudheer made excellent use of the turns to overtake other riders and quickly moved to second after his fifth place starts in lap 1 itself. Thereafter, he was held in a neck-to-neck battle with G Balalji. In a photo finish race, it was Sudheer who grabbed second place, leaving behind G Balaji in third with a mere difference of 0.028 seconds.