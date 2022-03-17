2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India at Rs 16.01 lakh

Gurugram: Delighting the adventure riding community, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today announced the opening bookings of its new 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India across Honda’s exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms. The new motorcycle will make its way to the Indian market through CKD* route (*Completely Knock Down).

The 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports model will be available in 2 variants- Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) in Mat Ballistic Black Metallic colorwhileManual Transmission in Pearl Glare White Tricolorscheme with new exciting stripes.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “Ever since its arrival in 2017, Africa Twin has defined new peaks of adventure riding in India. Going a step further, 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports inspires the riders to carve their own trails and explore the unknown further. With the new model now open for booking, we wish all adventure seekers a year filled with new explorations, experiences & excitement!”

Announcing the bookings open for new 2022Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director-Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “While India offers a diverse terrain & landscape for exploration, the adventure riding community is also evolving at a steady pace. The Africa Twin Tribe with its Dakar Rally DNA is growing in India while enjoying its unmatched all-terrain capabilities and now with the 2022 Africa Twin, the adventure culture is bound to notch up further.”

Power and Performance

Further advancing its long-touring and off-roading capabilities, the 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports is powered by a 1082.96cc Liquid-cooled 4-Stroke 8-ValveParallel Twin engine, Overhead Camshaft (OHC) Type valve system with an output of 73kW at 7500 rpm and torque of 103Nm at 6000 rpm. Further, its 270-degree offset crankshaft provides excellent traction &responsive acceleration for pulsating engine performance.

Technology and Accessibility

Reinforcing its ‘Go anywhere’ spirit, the 2022Africa Twin Adventure Sports is packed with technology and innovation with a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), 2-Channel ABS, HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control), and Bluetooth Connectivity feature. Both MT and DCT variants get four default riding mode settings: TOUR, URBAN, GRAVEL, and OFF-ROAD to cover most riding conditions plus two customizable USER 1 & 2 settings.

Prioritizingvaluable feedback from the community, the 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports comes with a readjusted console screen for better visibility while riding. On the entertainment front, the new 2022 model offers more accessibility with both Apple CarPlay (for iOS users) and the newly added Android Auto.

Design and Feature

To create an adventure tourer with on/off-road capabilities, the 2022Africa Twin Adventure Sports is designed with mass centralization for stability and handling, a narrow central area & wide front to control the action when standing up on the pegs. A telescopic Front Suspension and Pro-Link Rear Suspension offer the best optimum composure with comfort to the rider and make it the best combination as an on/off-road bike.

The model also includes features like an adjustable seat and a rally-styled positive LCD color display to ensure a comfortable ride. A Semi-Double Cradle Steel Frame is also fitted to improve strength and support the engine which makes the journey more enjoyable.

To improve safety, the 2022Africa Twin Adventure Sport’s dual LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRL)and Cornering Lightsensure consistent visibility and illuminated blind spots. A fuel tank of 24.5L is a perfect package for the long haul.

Color, price, and availability

Starting today, Honda has started the bookings for 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports at its BigWing Topline dealerships in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), Hyderabad (Telangana) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

Africa Twin Adventure Sports 2022 Variant Manual Transmission Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Color Pearl Glare White Tricolor Mat Ballistic Black Metallic Price (ex-showroom INR 16,01,500 INR 17,55,500 Gurugram, (Haryana)