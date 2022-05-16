2022 Billboard Music Awards: Complete Winners List Here

Las Vegas: The 2022 Billboard Music Awards kicked off without a hitch Sunday night, May 15 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with Sean “Diddy” Combs hosting the 29th edition of the show.

The Weeknd led the pack of nominees with 17 nods. His duet “Save Your Tears (Remix)” with Ariana Grande was up for an impressive six nominations.

Check out the winners list of Billboard Music Awards 2022 below:

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake (WINNER)

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

GIVĒON

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Duo/Group

BTS (WINNER)

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS (WINNER)

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) (WINNER)

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat (WINNER)

GIVĒON

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

GIVĒON

Khalid

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) (WINNER)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake (WINNER)

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake (WINNER)

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) (WINNER)

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud To Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) (WINNER)

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) (WINNER)

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Farruko

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis (WINNER)

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado (WINNER)

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) (WINNER)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

Ye (WINNER)

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye (WINNER)

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele “30”

Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR” (WINNER)

Top Soundtrack

“Arcane League of Legends”

“Encanto” (WINNER)

“In The Heights”

“Sing 2”

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat “Planet Her” (WINNER)

GIVĒON “When It’s All Said And Done…Take Time”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “An Evening With Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker “Still Over It”

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

Top Rap Album

Drake “Certified Lover Boy” (WINNER)

Moneybagg Yo “A Gangsta’s Pain”

Rod Wave “SoulFly”

The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”

Ye “Donda”

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line “Life Rolls On”

Lee Brice “Hey World”

Taylor Swift “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”

Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)

Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”

Top Rock Album

AJR “OK ORCHESTRA”

Coldplay “Music Of The Spheres”

Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”

John Mayer “Sob Rock”

twenty one pilots “Scaled and Icy” (WINNER)

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado “Corta Venas”

J Balvin “JOSE”

Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞”

KAROL G “KG0516” (WINNER)

Rauw Alejandro “VICE VERSA”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418 “Minecraft – Volume Alpha”

FKA twigs “CAPRISONGS”

ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers” (WINNER)

Porter Robinson “Nurture”

RÜFÜS DU SOL “Surrender”

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood “My Savior”

CeCe Winans “Believe For It”

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music “Old Church Basement”

Phil Wickham “Hymn Of Heaven”

Ye “Donda” (WINNER)

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans “Believe For It”

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music “Old Church Basement”

Maverick City Music “Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition”

Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM “move your heart.”

Ye “Donda” (WINNER)

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY” (WINNER)

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY” (WINNER)

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song

BTS “Butter” (WINNER)

BTS “Permission to Dance”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa “Levitating” (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY” (WINNER)

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY” (WINNER)

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)

BTS “Butter”

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY” (WINNER)

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song (NEW)

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” (WINNER)

GAYLE “abcdefu”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Masked Wolf “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd “You Right”

GIVĒON “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON “Peaches”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open” (WINNER)

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems “Essence”

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat “Knife Talk”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug “Way 2 Sexy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY” (WINNER)

Masked Wolf “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Polo G “RAPSTAR”

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”

Luke Combs “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like” (WINNER)

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS “My Universe”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Imagine Dragons “Follow You”

Måneskin “Beggin’” (WINNER)

THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole “Meet Me At Our Spot”

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny “Volví”

Bad Bunny “Yonaguni”

Farruko “Pepas”

Kali Uchis “telepatía” (WINNER)

Rauw Alejandro “Todo De Ti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” (WINNER)

Farruko “Pepas”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae “You”

Tiësto “The Business”

Travis Scott & HVME “Goosebumps”

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson “My Jesus”

Ye “Hurricane” (WINNER)

Ye “Moon”

Ye “Off The Grid”

Ye “Praise God”

Top Gospel Song

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine “Jireh”

Ye “Hurricane” (WINNER)

Ye “Moon”

Ye “Off The Grid”

Ye “Praise God”