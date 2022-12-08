2022 Amazon Kindle 11th Generation Launched In India: Price Details Here

New Delhi: Amazon India has launched the updated 2022 Kindle 11th generation. The new 2022 Amazon Kindle 11th generation has a 6-inch display with 300 ppi, an adjustable front light, and dark mode capabilities. The glare-free display, according to Amazon, has three times as many pixels as the e-reader’s previous generation.

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Price, Availability

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) price in India is Rs.9,999. Under the introductory offer, it can be bought for Rs 8,999, which is a limited period offer. After the offer ends, it can be purchased at its retail price only. Amazon has introduced the device in two color variants. It can be bought in Black and Denim colours. It is available for purchase on Amazon.

Specifications of Amazon Kindle (11th Gen)

This latest edition of Amazon Kindle comes with a 6-inch large display with 300 ppi pixel density. Apart from the adjustable front light, the display also has features like dark mode. The company says that it is a glare-free display that puts minimal strain on the eyes while reading. Three times more pixels have been given in it than the models that were launched earlier.

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) has 16GB of inbuilt storage space. In the older generation models, the company used to offer only 8GB of storage. Apart from this, the battery backup of the device has also been upgraded. According to the company, the Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) can deliver up to 6 weeks of battery life on a single charge. It has also been upgraded for charging. It comes with a USB Type C port, while the previous models offered a MicroUSB port.