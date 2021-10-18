‘2021 BigHit Music Global Audition’ Announced, Watch Video By BTS

Seoul: BigHit Music is looking for talented boys from across the globe for its ‘2021 BigHit Music Global Auditon.’

On October 18 at midnight KST, BigHit Music announced it will be launching a global audition for the label’s upcoming boy group. From October 18th to December 20th KST, any male who was born on or after 2002 can apply regardless of his nationality and residency.

Audition hopefuls can submit their applications by providing demos of their original work in one of the four following areas: vocal, rap, dancing, and producing. The demo video has to be at least a minute long. With the video clip, a forward-facing picture also has to be submitted.