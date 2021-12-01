2017 Jeypore Custodial Death: Odisha CB Registers Murder Case Against 4 Police Officers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch has registered a murder case against four police officers including the former IIC of Jeypore Town Police for their alleged involvement in the custodial death of a person in Koraput district in 2017.

A case has been registered against Jeypore police station’s former inspector-in-charge Tapan Narayan Rath, former sub-inspectors Siba Prasad Sahu and Rajesh Baliarsingh, and former Jeypore sub-divisional police officer Rajendra Prasad Senapati under Sections 302, 323, 342, 325, 505, and 34 of the IPC.

A team of the Crime Branch led by ASP Ramchandra Thamba will probe the case now.

On January 30, 2017, one Akash Mahuria of Jeypore was allegedly thrashed to death inside Jeypore Town police station. Police had then attributed Mahuria’s death to an accidental fall while being chased for his arrest.

A few days ago, the deceased’s mother Prabina Mahuria lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch. Prabina alleged that though she had lodged complaints against the four officers in the past, the police officials did not took any action against the officers.