2016 Kangana Ranaut-Email Case: Mumbai Police Summons Actor Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan has been issued a summon by Maharashtra’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) to record his statement in the e-mail case involving Kangana Ranaut.

The ‘Krrish’ actor filed an impersonation complaint against the ‘Queen’ actress in the year 2016 which alleged that Kangana had sent him 1439 emails reportedly, to which the ‘Fighter’ actor never responded. Hrithik also claimed that Kangana was in touch with an imposter over email pretending to be him and alleged that the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress mentally harassed Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut were allegedly involved in a romantic relationship, as claimed by the ‘Panga’ actress. Both of them has worked in the 2013 movie ‘Krrish 3’.