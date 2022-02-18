2008 Ahmedabad Serial Bomb Blast Case: 38 Convicts Gets Death Sentence, Life Imprisonment For 11

Ahmedabad: A special court here on Friday sentenced 38 convicts to death while 11 others were sentenced to life imprisonment until death in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case.

The accused have been convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, UAPA, Explosive Substances Act and Damage to Public Property Act. One accused was also convicted under the Arms Act.

Pronouncing the judgement, Special Judge AR Patel awarded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those who had died in the blasts. He also awarded a compensation of Rs 50,000 for victims with serious injury and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injury.

The special court had last week convicted 49 people and acquitted 28 others, more than 13 years after a series of bomb blasts killed 56 people and left over 200 injured in Ahmedabad, within 70 minutes, on July 26, 2008.

As many as 22 bombs went off in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, at various spots, including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places, killing 56 persons and leaving around 200 injured.