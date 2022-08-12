2,000 Live Cartridges Recovered In Delhi, Six Held

New Delhi: Police here have arrested six people for their alleged involvement in smuggling of arms and ammunition in Delhi.

A huge quantity of ammunition, including 2,000 live cartridges, was recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

Following this, security has been tightened across the national capital. Police have also intensified patrolling and vehicle checks.

Tight security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi, including Metro stations, railway stations, airports and markets ahead of the I-day celebrations.